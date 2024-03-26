England player ratings vs Belgium: Get Kobbie Mainoo on the plane! Man Utd wonderkid wows Wembley before Jude Bellingham rescues last-gasp draw

The midfield duo got Jordan Pickford and Lewis Dunk out of jail, as their errors led to Youri Tielemans scoring twice for the visitors

England have no wins from their two March friendlies, but they know they can always count on Jude Bellingham to get them out of a hole. The Real Madrid star was asked to be the Three Lions' talisman in the absence of Harry Kane, and he delivered right at the death to rescue a 2-2 draw and soften some of the criticism heading Gareth Southgate's way after an ultimately disappointing international window.

Before Bellingham struck, England had shown their best and worst side. Debutant Kobbie Mainoo gave an outstanding performance which should book his seat on the plane to Euro 2024 while Ivan Toney made a strong case to join him by winning and converting a penalty to cancel out Youri Tielemans' opener.

Tielemans had been offered a gift by a terrible pass from Jordan Pickford, and then restored Belgium's advantage after another dire individual error from Lewis Dunk, who may well have his ticket to Germany cancelled.

Article continues below

GOAL rates England's players from Wembley Stadium...