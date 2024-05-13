England boss Gareth Southgate speaks out on Man Utd job links as pressure mounts on Erik ten Hag

GettyAditya GokhaleEngland boss Gareth Southgate speaks out on Man Utd job links as pressure mounts on Erik ten HagGareth SouthgateErik ten HagManchester UnitedPremier LeagueEnglandEuropean ChampionshipEngland boss Garth Southgate has reportedly been linked with a move to Manchester United and the 53-year-old has responded to the rumours.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMan Utd could sack Ten Hag this summerSouthgate mentioned as potential targetEngland boss turns down suggestionsArticle continues below