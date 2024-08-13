'You think he’s a cigarette brand!' - Real Madrid new boy Endrick told he 'doesn't understand football' after naming Sir Bobby Charlton his childhood idol & revealing preference for Jude Bellingham over Neymar Real Madrid Endrick Jude Bellingham Neymar

Former Brazil star slammed Real Madrid's Endrick for naming Sir Bobby Charlton as his childhood idol and picking Jude Bellingham over Neymar.