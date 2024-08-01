Emma Hayes is cooking something special with the USWNT! Winners and losers of the women's Olympic group stage as Aitana Bonmati edges closer to the Ballon d'Or and Marta suffers red card heartbreak

There have been a number of standout performers in the tournament's opening week, but others have endured an Olympics to forget

After three incredibly intense matchdays in just one week, the quarter-final line-up of the 2024 Olympic women's football tournament is set. On Wednesday, the eight teams progressing from the group stage were confirmed, featuring expected names such as the world champion Spain and a four-time gold medalist in the United States, while Australia, a World Cup semi-finalist last year, was sent home early.

Despite only four nations being eliminated at the first stage, there has been plenty to talk about on and off the pitch throughout the opening few days of this year's tournament, and plenty of twists and turns have taken place to determine the quarter-finals that will be played on Saturday, August 3.

Before turning our attention to those match-ups, though, it's time to look back on the group stages at Paris 2024, as GOAL picks out the winners and losers from the first week of the tournament...