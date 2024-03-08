Ella Toone is back to her best! Lionesses star key to Man Utd's chances of ending forgettable season on a high

The Red Devils' Women's Super League campaign has been disappointing, but the England playmaker's fantastic form could help them respond in the FA Cup

Fans of Manchester United’s women’s team aren’t exactly filled with optimism right now. Out of the Women’s Super League title race, facing a nigh-on-impossible battle for a Champions League spot and in danger of losing more star players this summer, it’s hard to see this season as anything but a failure at this moment. But there is still the chance of them having something to shout about before the campaign comes to a close.

On Saturday, the Red Devils will be the favourites as they take on Brighton in the quarter-finals of the Women's FA Cup, a competition they reached the final of last year. Just two wins from Wembley, there could yet be something to celebrate in a difficult season.

It won’t be easy. After all, even if they overcome a Brighton side that held them to a draw in a four-goal thriller earlier this season, Chelsea or Manchester City, the top two in the WSL, could be opponents in the semi-finals. But, as the old saying goes, anything can happen in the cup, and this United team still has plenty of talent to boast about, players who can produce match-winning magic.

Right now, few fit that description better than Ella Toone, who since opening her account for the season in that 2-2 draw with Brighton back in November, has found the kind of form that is responsible for the iconic status she already holds in English women’s football.