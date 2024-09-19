'Best goalkeeper in the world!' - Fans in disbelief after David Raya pulls off 'legendary' double save in Champions League clash with Atalanta
David Raya sent Arsenal fans into raptures after producing a quite remarkable double-save to deny Atalanta's Mateo Retegui in the Champions League
- Spain shot-stopper originally kept out penalty
- Recovered superbly to palm away rebound
- Gunners goalkeeper enjoying fine start to the season