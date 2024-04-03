Croatia Euro 2024 squad: Who is Zlatko Dalic bringing to the European Championship?

Croatia have been ever-present at the Euros and here we look at their Euro 2024 squad...

Croatia will be working towards claiming a ticket past the quarter-final which is the bare minimum target when they head to the Euro 2024 in June.

Since 1996, the Croatian national football team has participated in this tournament without fail, formerly representing Yugoslavia until the qualifiers for the 1992 edition.

Croatia has successfully qualified for every Euros except the 2000 edition, held in Belgium and the Netherlands. The team's notable achievements include reaching the quarter-finals twice, in 1996 and 2008.

They will be looking to beat their best result when they head for the 2024 edition. But who will make Zlatko Dalic's squad for the Euro 2024? GOAL takes a look...