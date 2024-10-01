Cristiano Ronaldo's team-mate knocks himself unconscious celebrating Al-Nassr captain's winning goal vs Al Rayyan in frightening AFC Champions League incident
Cristiano Ronaldo’s team-mate, Salem Al-Najdi, knocked himself unconscious celebrating the Portuguese’s winning goal for Al-Nassr against Al Rayyan.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Portuguese on target during trip to Qatar
- His strike settled a keenly-fought contest
- Team-mates got overly excited on bench