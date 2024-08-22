One-of-a-kind dual Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi football card set to sell for eye-watering £100k at auction - despite owner spending just £27 on autographed Topps collectible!
A rare signed football card featuring both Cristiano Ronaldo's and Lionel Messi's signatures is set to sell for a massive price at auction.
- Topps collectable card signed by both Ronaldo and Messi
- Unique 1/1 item bought for just £27 ($35)
- Set to sell for a whipping £100k ($131k)