'Is this man crazy?' - Cristiano Ronaldo 'mistake' cost Erik ten Hag 'respect' of Man Utd dressing room as Wesley Sneijder insists under-fire boss 'knows he has to leave' after disastrous 2023-24 campaign
Erik ten Hag lost respect in the Manchester United dressing room when making the “mistake” of challenging Cristiano Ronaldo, says Wesley Sneijder.
- Portuguese superstar released in 2022
- Dutch coach stood up to all-time great
- Red Devils still struggling for consistency