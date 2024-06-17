Copa America 2024 fixture schedule, group standings, knockouts & final: Everything you need to know

Everything you need to know about the Copa America 2024 in one place - fixtures, standings, where to watch, prize money and more.

The anticipation for Copa America 2024 has reached fever pitch as football fans across the globe welcome the prestigious tournament. This year's edition, featuring powerhouses like Argentina, Brazil and the USMNT, promises to be exciting, with the top national teams from the Americas competing for the coveted trophy. With a rich history of fierce rivalries, dramatic matches, and unforgettable moments, Copa America continues to captivate audiences with its blend of skill, passion, and tradition.

In this GOAL guide, we delve into everything you need to know about Copa America 2024. From the detailed fixture schedule and group standings to the thrilling knockout stages and the grand finale, we've got you covered. Whether you're looking to follow your favourite team's journey or stay updated on the latest developments, below are all the essential details to ensure you don't miss a moment of the action.