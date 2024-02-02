Chelsea in trouble! Blues warned they face huge points deduction - worse than Everton's - for breaching FFP regulations unless they sell £100m worth of talent this summerChris BurtonGettyChelseaPremier LeagueTransfersEvertonChelsea have been warned that they could face a huge points deduction if they do no sanction £100 million ($128m) worth of sales in the summer.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowPremier League giants have spent heavilyExpected to have breached FFP rulesRivals already stung with several charges