'Chelsea is the one that is growing' - Romeo Lavia explains decision to snub Liverpool in favour of Blues transfer as he reveals injury recovery advice from 'big brother' Eden Hazard
Romeo Lavia explained why he snubbed Liverpool in favour of Chelsea and also revealed the injury recovery advice he received from Eden Hazard.
- Lavia joined Chelsea from Southampton
- Recurrent injuries limited his playing time
- Ready to make an impact in the new season