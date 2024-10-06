Chelsea player ratings vs Nottingham Forest: Noni Madueke earns disappointing draw for underwhelming Blues as Nicolas Jackson fails to fire

The winger was dazzling down the flank for the Blues, but Enzo Maresca's side failed to build on their good recent form at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea struggled to break Nottingham Forest down throughout a tight encounter on Sunday in which the Blues dominated most of the territory but could not take all three points as they were held to a 1-1 draw.

The home side's best opportunity of the first half came just before the interval, as a ball into the box from Noni Madueke was met by Cole Palmer. Multiple Forest players attempted to block, and Nicolas Jackson swung his boot at the loose ball, but it was somehow cleared off the line.

Forest had the lead four minutes after the restart, however, as a long free-kick from James Ward-Prowse was knocked down by Nikola Milenkovic, and Chris Wood slid in to finish under Robert Sanchez. The lead didn't last, though, as Chelsea were level on 56 minutes, with Madueke finishing after cutting in from the right flank.

With just over 15 minutes remaining, Forest were reduced to 10 men, as Ward-Prowse was shown a second yellow card after losing his footing and grabbing the ball with his hands. And late on, both sides were indebted to their goalkeepers, as Matz Sels made three brilliant late saves, two from Palmer and one from Christopher Nkunku, while Sanchez expertly kept out Neco Williams and Jota Silva, as the game ended all square.

