Chelsea player ratings: Ben Chilwell is back! Returning left-back stars alongside unplayable Raheem Sterling and clinical Cole Palmer as Blues blow away Middlesbrough to reach Carabao Cup final

Chilwell made his full comeback from injury with a superb display, while Sterling was at his creative best to run Boro ragged

Chelsea thrashed Championship Middlesbrough 6-1 to book their place in the Carabao Cup final on Tuesday night. The Blues opened the scoring in scruffy fashion, as a Raheem Sterling cut-back appeared set to be tucked home by Armando Broja, but Jonny Howson, in an attempt to make a tackle, instead directed the ball into the back of his own net.

Enzo Fernandez then added a second before the half-hour mark, making a late burst into the box to finish a cross from Axel Disasi and give the Blues the lead in the tie.

Disasi then added a third, getting on the end of a clever Sterling cut-back and finishing coolly, and Palmer made it 4-0 before half-time, as he took advantage of some dire defending and finished.

A fifth came through Palmer again, as he got on the end of Gallagher's clever cut-back to finish, and Noni Madueke, on as a substitute, scored the sixth after dropping a shoulder and cutting into the Middlesbrough box.

The visitors did add a consolation in the 87th minute, as Morgan Rogers curled a great effort into the bottom corner from range.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Stamford Bridge...