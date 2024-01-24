Chelsea to take a huge hit! Roma learn asking price for loanee Romelu Lukaku with Blues set to make a mammoth loss on £100m striker

Chelsea to take a huge hit! Roma learn asking price for loanee Romelu Lukaku with Blues set to make a mammoth loss on £100m strikerRitabrata BanerjeeGettyRomelu LukakuChelseaPremier LeagueRomaSerie AChelsea have set an asking price for striker Romelu Lukaku who is on loan at AS Roma this season.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChelsea set asking price for Lukaku Has been in fine form since joining Roma on loan Al-Hilal hoping to sign the striker next summer