Aditya Gokhale

Chelsea talisman Cole Palmer emphatically told he's 'far from world-class' after Liverpool no-show

Cole Palmer has seen a meteoric rise in his stocks since his move to Chelsea, however, Emmanuel Petit thinks he is "far from world-class".

  • Cole Palmer in top form for Chelsea
  • Petit thinks Palmer is far from world-class
  • Says he can reach the top level
