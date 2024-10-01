Cameron Carter-Vickers Celtic 2024Getty Images Sport
Jacob Schneider

Celtic, USMNT star Cameron Carter-Vickers ruled out for UCL match with Borussia Dortmund; Auston Trusty expected to step up

USAC. Carter-VickersA. TrustyChampions LeagueBorussia Dortmund vs CelticBorussia DortmundCeltic

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed Cameron Carter-Vickers will miss their UCL match with a toe injury

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Carter-Vickers ruled out for Celtic Tuesday
  • Auston Trusty expected to start in his place
  • Gio Reyna also ruled out for BVB
Article continues below