'Catastrophe' for Alisha Lehmann and Switzerland! Euro 2025 hosts see funding for tournament cut drastically in controversial move that has caused 'outrage' in parliament

Richard Mills
Alisha Lehmann SwitzerlandGetty
European ChampionshipAlisha LehmannSwitzerlandAston Villa WomenWomen's football

The decision to cut the funding for the 2025 women's European Championship in Switzerland has been labelled a "catastrophe".

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Federal govt cuts Euro 2025 funds
  • Competition to take place in Switzerland
  • Decision labelled a 'catastrophe'

Editors' Picks