Catarina Macario is back - now the USWNT can build around their attacking difference-maker

After two years away, the superstar Chelsea forward is finally back to reclaim her place ahead of this summer's tournament

The world has seen plenty of Catarina Macario over the last few years. They've seen her highs and her lows. They've seen her rise through the ranks at Stanford and become a U.S. women's national team star. In some ways, the world has seen Macario grow up.

One thing Macario did not want the world to see, though, were her tears. They'd seen plenty of other emotions from her, but the last thing she wanted everyone to see was her crying.

She wanted to, though, when she entered the field for Chelsea on March 3. By coming on in a clash with Leicester City, Macario finally ended 641 days of injury hell. It's a long time out, so you can't blame her for holding back the tears when she finally got that moment.

Article continues below

"It just really felt like a dream," she said. "It just felt surreal. Looking back at the 641 days, it kind of just all happened in the blink of an eye if that makes sense, and then it's like 'Oh, okay, so we're playing now'. I felt like crying but, at the same time, like not because, well, first of all, I'm in public!"

It's been about a month since that return and, at least for this week, Macario's focus has shifted. She's back with the USWNT, and at the perfect time, too. The Olympics are coming, after all.