Canada Copa America 2024 squad: Which Reds players are in the roster for the tournament?

Full list of players Canada will take to the 2024 Copa America in the USA.

Canada will be taking part in their first-ever Copa America when they land in the USA.

Canada are two-time CONCACAF Gold Cup champions and will be hoping to make an impact when they make their debut in the Copa America.

As the anticipation for Copa America 2024 builds, the spotlight turns to the Canadian national football team, a squad that has been steadily gaining recognition on the international stage. Let us delve into the potential lineup that Canada could field in the tournament, examining a mix of seasoned professionals and rising stars who are making their mark in both domestic and international leagues.

GOAL takes you through the list of players who could don the jersey and represent Canada in South America's most prestigious football competition.