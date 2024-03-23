Brazil Copa America 2024 squad: Who will Dorival Junior take to the United States?

The Selecao have endured a year to forget, so can they pick themselves up and earn continental supremacy this summer?

Brazil are not in a good place. Ever since they were knocked out of the 2022 World Cup by Croatia in the quarter-finals, the five-time global champions have lurched from one crisis to the next, and thus questions are being asked as to whether they can even be considered among the favourites to win the 2024 Copa America.

Of course, the Selecao could yet click into gear, and they certainly have an attacking depth that is almost unmatched anywhere else in the world, but they need to find some form in the months leading into the tournament after a miserable end to 2023 that saw them lose three successive World Cup qualifiers.

Fernando Diniz paid for that run with his job, and he has been replaced as manager by veteran Dorival Junior, with Carlo Ancelotti now off the table as an option after he committed himself to Real Madrid, despite significant interest from the South American nation in his services.

Now, the biggest question awaits: who will make Brazil's 23-man squad? GOAL takes a look...