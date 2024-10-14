Benjamin Mendy claims 'several' Man City players 'including the club captain' joined him at alcohol-fuelled parties and had 'casual relations with women'
Benjamin Mendy said Manchester City were aware that his parties were attended by "several" of his team-mates who had "casual relations with women".
- Mendy acquitted of rape and sexual assault charges
- Seeking £11 million in unpaid wages from Man City
- Says team-mates attended parties - and City were aware