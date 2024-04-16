Beating Arsenal is 'in Harry Kane's DNA'! Bayern Munich star explains why he'll 'always have point' to prove against Gunners ahead of huge Champions League quarter-final second leg
Harry Kane says he is always motivated to score against Arsenal because he wants to prove them wrong for releasing him as a youth player.
- Kane has great record against Arsenal
- Was released by Gunners as a child
- Feels he still has "point to prove"