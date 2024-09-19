Trouble at Bayern? Players 'surprised' by new boss Vincent Kompany's methods despite bright start to season

Getty ImagesSoham MukherjeeTrouble at Bayern? Players 'surprised' by new boss Vincent Kompany's methods despite bright start to seasonV. KompanyBayern MunichChampions LeagueBundesligaBayern Munich players are reportedly "surprised" by new boss Vincent Kompany's methods despite a bright start to the season.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowKompany accused of a lack of communicationSquad selection seems perplexing to many seniorsPlayers want more clarity from the managerArticle continues below