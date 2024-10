‘What he’s doing is not normal’ - Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal urged by Andres Iniesta to keep ‘school playground’ mindset after shattering records at the age of 17 L. Yamal Barcelona Spain A. Iniesta LaLiga

What Lamine Yamal has achieved at the age of 17 is “not normal”, says Andres Iniesta, with the Barcelona starlet urged to keep a “playground” mindset.