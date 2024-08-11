Barcelona set for financial boost as defender given the green light to make summer departure - while Spanish giants decide free agent Sergi Roberto will not sign new contract after 18 years at the club
Barcelona are reportedly set to offload outcast Clement Lenglet, while long-serving Sergi Roberto's time with the Blaugrana is at an end.
- Lenglet not played for Barcelona in years
- Club legend Roberto became a free agent
- Both set to leave in different ways