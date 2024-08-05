Dani-Olmo(C)Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Barcelona dealt blow in Dani Olmo pursuit with RB Leipzig holding firm on demands for Euro 2024 star

BarcelonaDani OlmoTransfersRB LeipzigLaLigaBundesliga

RB Leipzig have informed Barcelona that they will not let Dani Olmo leave unless their demand of €60m (£53m/$65m) is met.

  • RB Leipzig stand firm on their demand
  • Barcelona unlikely to increase their offer
  • Olmo wants a move to Barcelona
