Bruno Guimaraes is Mikel Arteta's ideal signing! Arsenal's 2024 summer transfer window likely ins and outs

The Gunners have vowed to invest in the squad this summer after missing out on the Premier League title to Manchester City

Although they once again ended up trophy-less, the 2023-24 campaign was another year of progress for Arsenal. For the fourth season running, they managed to better their Premier League points tally from the previous term and only narrowly missed out on top spot to Pep Guardiola's relentless winning machine at Manchester City.

The Gunners also returned to the Champions League knockout stages for the first time in seven years, eventually being edged out by Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals. However, as Mikel Arteta boldly proclaimed on the Emirates turf after their final game of the season, the club will be demanding further improvement next campaign. "Don't be satisfied. We want much more than this and we're going to get it," he proclaimed.

In order to get to that next level, some fine tuning of the squad is required over the summer, with co-chairman Josh Kroenke suggesting there will be further investment in the playing staff now the season is over.

"I want to be clear that no one at the club will stand still. However things finish today, we’re all working behind the scenes to move us forward – always forward – again," he stated ahead of the Gunners' final game.

Arteta looks set to be handed a healthy budget to play with too. Not only have Arsenal got Champions League revenue to invest for the first time in ages, they also have several eminently sellable assets to further bolster the coffers. The Gunners might even end up eclipsing the £200m+ ($254m) spent last summer on the likes of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber.