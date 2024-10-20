Another first for on-fire USMNT ace Christian Pulisic! AC Milan’s American forward beats Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, Ligue 1 & Bundesliga stars to notable achievement
Christian Pulisic is on fire at AC Milan, with the American becoming the first player in 2024-25 to post goal contributions in seven successive games.
- Pulisic with assist against Udinese
- American sets record with goal contribution
- Milan heavily relying on USMNT forward