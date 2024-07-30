Alisha Lehmann Alisha Lehmann IG
Gill Clark

Alisha Lehmann sends 'always working hard' message as Switzerland star looks to impress new coach at Juventus

Alisha LehmannJuventusWomen's footballSerie A Femminile

Alisha Lehmann has been putting in the hard work on the training ground in a bid to impress at new club Juventus.

  • Lehmann moved to Juventus this summer
  • Preparing for new season with Italian club
  • Working hard in pre-season training
