Afcon 2023: Mali squeeze past Burkina Faso to set up quarter-final date with Ivory Coast

Afcon 2023: Mali squeeze past Burkina Faso to set up quarter-final date with Ivory CoastMichael MadyiraGettyAfrica Cup of NationsMali vs Burkina FasoEdmond TapsobaMaliBurkina FasoBertrand TraoreMali sneaked into the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals after beating Burkina Faso 2-1 at Stade Amadou Gon Coulibaly on Tuesday. Mali & Burkina Faso clashed in Afcon Last-16 Mali won 2-1 in a closely-contested match The Eagles are now in the quarter-finals