Who will be the 2024-25 Premier League's biggest disappointment? GOAL writers make their predictions

After Manchester United recorded their worst-ever finish last season, which team is best placed to perform below expectations this time around?

After an epic summer of sport, you might have been forgiven for not realising that the new Premier League season kicks-off this week. And so while teams are still finessing their transfer business and making final tactical tweaks, everything is pretty much in place for the 2024-25 campaign to begin.

That means its predictions season, and here at GOAL we're no different. Over the next week our writers will be giving their takes on all the biggest issues, from the teams who are likely to be scrapping for survival to those who will be fighting for top-four finishes and the title, and everything in between.

Today, we've taken a look at potential biggest disappointments, and which teams are most likely to underperform relative to expectations over the next nine months: