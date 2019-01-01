Ziyech, Onana and Mazraoui star as Ajax pip Wanyama's Tottenham Hotspur

The Morocco and Cameroon internationals helped Erik ten Hag's side secure a crucial advantage at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday night

Goalkeeper Andre Onana, Hakim Ziyech and Noussair Mazraoui were impressive as edged Victor Wanyama's Hotspur 1-0 in the first leg of their Uefa semi-final clash.

After 15 minutes of action at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Ziyech assisted Donny van de Beek in scoring the only goal that separated both teams in the encounter.

The contribution took the playmaker's tally to 18 assists across all competitions this season.

Ziyech was later replaced by Klaas Huntelaar in the 87th minute while compatriot Mazraoui was introduced for Lasse Schone in the 65th minute as the Dutch giants held on to a crucial win in North London.

Onana's saves between the sticks were also crucial as Ajax kept a clean slate and a goal advantage.

's Wanyama was in action for the entire 90 minutes for Spurs but his contribution from the middle of the park was not enough to save them from defeat.

The Premier League side will look to bounce back from the defeat when they visit Amsterdam for the return fixture next Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Ziyech and Mazraoui will hope to maintain their fine form for 's campaign at the 2019 .

The Atlas Lions have been drawn against Cote d'Ivoire, and Namibia in Group D while Onana's have dates against Guinea-Bissau, and Benin in Group F.

Wanyama is expected to lead Kenya's charge for their maiden Afcon title in .

The Harambee Stars have been placed in Group C against , and .