An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to get tickets to Wimbledon 2023

Think of Britain and somewhere down the list you’ll think of strawberries and cream, summertime Pimms, forming orderly queues and even a spot of tennis. Which perhaps makes Wimbledon the most quintessentially British event in the sporting calendar, as well, of course, as being one of the most iconic tennis tournaments on the planet.

Picking up tickets for Wimbledon has always been notoriously tough, but not impossible. Even today, there will be a chance to get your seat on Centre Court and there are a range of ways to get your hands on what can often feel like Willy Wonka’s Golden Ticket!

How to get Wimbledon tickets: Main methods of entry to SW19

When it comes to getting a Wimbledon ticket, it’s never too late, with it even possible to pick up a ticket on the day of the event. Naturally, that gets much harder as the tournament goes on, meaning when it gets to the quarter-finals and beyond, you really will have to be prepared to pull out all the aces to get through the gates.

There are a range of methods to secure your ticket, however, giving you the opportunity to enjoy your spot in the sunshine, glugging prosecco and enjoying just one of the 1.92 million strawberries eaten on and around Murray Mount (or Henman Hill, depending on your allegiances)...

The Wimbledon Public Ballot

The main way people look to book tickets for the Grand Slam is through the Wimbledon Public Ballot. The ballot will be open for entries in the autumn prior to the tournament, so for the 2023 Championships, it is now closed, with successful applicants notified from the February of the tournament year.

If you’re looking for how to get Wimbledon tickets for next summer’s tournament, the ballot opens in September via the All England Lawn Tennis Championships official website.

The ballot itself is always oversubscribed, and tickets are limited to one pair per household. Despite this, if you do miss out, there are opportunities to pick up tickets through the Ticket Resale system Wimbledon offers for those successful applicants who return tickets booked.

Ticket resale platforms

As mentioned, there is a Ticket Resale scheme at Wimbledon itself, but this still requires entry to the grounds of the venue in order to pick them up and a trip to the Ticket Resale Kiosk adjacent to The Hill.

After 3pm each day, Show Court tickets that have been returned can be purchased for a small fee, with proceeds donated to the Wimbledon Foundation. It costs £15 for Centre Court and £10 for No.1 Court and No.2 Court. These tickets are extremely limited and only available in the earlier stages of the tournament.

If you’re looking to be a little more organised in securing a Wimbledon ticket prior to reaching the venue, ticket resale platforms such as StubHub are your best bet if you want to catch a glimpse of some of the sport’s greats.

Tickets can be picked up for a variety of matches across the Show Courts from the First Round right through to the Final.

Wimbledon hospitality packages

Similar to the Public Ballot, hospitality packages for the Championships sell out fast, and if you’re looking to attend the 2023 event, you’ll likely need friends in high places if you haven’t already secured a day in hospitality.

Wimbledon’s official hospitality partner is Keith Prowse, with The Treehouse package being an informal and lively setting for enjoying the tournament in the lap of luxury. The package comes with Centre Court and No.1 Court seats, as well as gourmet small plates and a range of cocktails and drinks to enjoy while you are taking a break from the action.

It is possible to register your interest for The Championships 2024 through the Keith Prowse website.

Wimbledon debenture

If you don’t just want a ticket for this year, but one for every day of Wimbledon Championship action for the next five years, then a debenture is the rather expensive avenue you can take.

Debentures run over a series of years, with the current cycle being 2021-2025 for Centre Court and 2022-2026 on No.1 Court, meaning if you were to purchase one today, your ticket would be valid for just a few years rather than the full five.

Each debenture purchased provides:

The number of debentures available is limited, with each cycle providing 2,520 for Centre Court and 1,250 for No.1 Court, at a cost of £80,000 and £46,000, respectively. Prices do fluctuate during the weekly auctions operated by Dowgate Capital Limited.

The Queue

Finally, you can join the iconic Queue for Wimbledon. The tournament is one of the very few world-class sporting events you can turn up on the day to purchase a ticket, although it’s imperative you get there early, with people joining in their thousands to gain entry. Once full, it’s a case of a one in, one out policy.

Typically, if you arrive in The Queue prior to 9am, there is a good chance of entry to the Grounds, with Ground Pass tickets costing £27. Show Court tickets are capped to 500 tickets and are priced dependent on the round. These are unavailable on the gate during the last four days of the tournament.

You can join The Queue at Wimbledon Park, where you will be given a Queue Card, which signifies your position in The Queue.

Wimbledon ticket prices and seating

Once you’ve figured out how to get Wimbledon tickets, it’s ensuring you’ve got the right ones for the play you wish to see, or the budget you wish to adhere to. Tickets can range from £8 for a Finals Day Ground Pass to £255 for Finals Day on Centre Court, with hospitality packages far exceeding that.

Below you will find a full list of prices for the 2023 edition of The Championships.

Wimbledon Ticket Price Breakdown



These prices will also be available in The Queue. For those wanting to secure tickets ahead of The Championships, prices through StubHub will vary. You can find out more about ticket pricing with resellers here

First Rounds









Men's Singles Women's Singles Men's & Women's Doubles Mixed Doubles

Dates

July 3 & 4 July 3 & 4 July 5 & 6 July 7 Centre Court £80 £80 £100 £130 Centre Court Back Six Rows (Rows ZA - ZG) £70 £70 £90 £115 No.1 Court £75 £75 £80 £120 No.1 Court Back Six Rows (Rows X - ZC) £65 £65 £80 £105 No.2 Court £46 £46 £56 £75 No.3 Court £46 £46 £56 £75 Grounds Passes £27 £27 £27 £27

Second Rounds





Men's Singles Women's Singles Men's & Women's Doubles Mixed Doubles

Dates

July 5 & 6 July 5 & 6 July 7 & 8 July 9 Centre Court £100 £100 £130 £155 Centre Court Back Six Rows (Rows ZA - ZG) £90 £90 £115 £140 No.1 Court £90 £90 £120 £140 No.1 Court Back Six Rows (Rows X - ZC) £80 £80 £105 £125 No.2 Court £56 £56 £75 £90 No.3 Court £56 £56 £75 £60 Grounds Passes £27 £27 £27 £27

Third Rounds





Men's Singles Women's Singles Men's & Women's Doubles

Dates

July 7 & 8 July 7 & 8 July 9 & 10 Centre Court £130 £130 £155 Centre Court Back Six Rows (Rows ZA - ZG) £115 £115 £140 No.1 Court £120 £120 £140 No.1 Court Back Six Rows (Rows X - ZC) £105 £105 £125 No.2 Court £75 £75 £90 No.3 Court £75 £75 £60 Grounds Passes £27 £27 £27

Fourth Rounds





Men's Singles Women's Singles

Dates

July 10 July 10 Centre Court £155 £155 Centre Court Back Six Rows (Rows ZA - ZG) £140 £140 No.1 Court £140 £140 No.1 Court Back Six Rows (Rows X - ZC) £125 £125 No.2 Court £90 £90 No.3 Court £60 £60 Grounds Passes £27 £27

Quarter Finals





Men's Singles Women's Singles Men's & Women's Doubles Mixed Doubles

Dates

July 11 & 12 July 11 & 12 July 11 & 12 July 10 Centre Court £185 £185 £185 £155 Centre Court Back Six Rows (Rows ZA - ZG) £165 £165 £165 £140 No.1 Court £170 £170 £170 £140 No.1 Court Back Six Rows (Rows X - ZC) £155 £155 £155 £125 No.2 Court £43-47 £43-47 £43-47 £90 No.3 Court N/A N/A N/A £60 Grounds Passes £20-27 £20-27 £20-27 £27

Semi Finals





Men's Singles Women's Singles Men's & Women's Doubles Mixed Doubles

Dates

July 14 July 13 July 13 (Men's) & 14 (Women's) July 11 Centre Court £220 £220 £220 £100 Centre Court Back Six Rows (Rows ZA - ZG) £200 £200 £200 £90 No.1 Court £80 £80 £80 £90 No.1 Court Back Six Rows (Rows X - ZC) £70 £70 £70 £80 No.2 Court N/A N/A N/A £56 No.3 Court N/A N/A N/A £56 Grounds Passes £15 £20 £20-27 £27

Finals





Men's Singles Women's Singles Men's & Women's Doubles Mixed Doubles Dates



July 16 July 15 July 15 (Men's) & July 16 (Women's) July 13 Centre Court £255 £255 £255 £220 Centre Court Back Six Rows (Rows ZA - ZG) £230 £230 £230 £200 No.1 Court £45 £45 £45 £80 No.1 Court Back Six Rows (Rows X - ZC) £40 £40 £40 £70 No.2 Court N/A N/A N/A N/A No.3 Court N/A N/A N/A N/A Grounds Passes £8 £15 £8-15 £20

How to get tickets for Wimbledon Semi Finals

There’s nothing quite like Wimbledon when it gets to the Semi Finals. The sporting world comes to a standstill to see tennis’ best battle it out on the pristine lawns of London. As you can imagine, tickets for the Semi Final can be much more difficult to get hold of and are not available through The Queue.

Tickets cost £220 through the Public Ballot, with the Ladies’ Singles Semi Finals taking place on the final Thursday of the tournament, and the Men’s Singles Semi Finals beginning the following day.

As with the rest of the tournament, it is still possible to pick up tickets through debentures and hospitality, although the best option would be through a respected ticket resale platform at this stage, with StubHub often providing the opportunity to get your seat on Centre Court.

You can still gain access to the Grounds of Wimbledon through The Queue, with tickets priced between £15 and £20.

How to get tickets for Wimbledon Finals

There’s always a buzz around the Wimbledon Final, with the Ladies’ taking place on the final Saturday of the tournament and the Men’s on the Sunday, bringing the Grand Slam to a thrilling climax.

Access to the Grounds without a Show Court ticket is possible, priced at £15 for the Saturday and £8 on the Sunday due to the number of events accessible outside of the two Singles finals. With that you can soak up the atmosphere and enjoy the finals from The Hill and the various screens across the site.

If you want your seat on Centre Court, then you’re going to be paying a premium if you haven’t been lucky enough to secure the £255 tickets in the Public Ballot.

Again, ticket resellers such as StubHub provide your best bet, with prices often reaching the thousands of pounds. But then again, it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to witness what could be a Wimbledon Final for the ages.

FAQs

When are The Championships 2023?

The Championships 2023 will take place from Monday July 3, 2023 through to Sunday July 16, 2023. The key dates for your diary within that schedule are:

Men’s and Ladies’ Singles First to Fourth Rounds: July 3-10, 2023

Men’s and Ladies’ Singles First to Fourth Rounds: July 3-10, 2023 Men’s and Ladies’ Quarter Finals: July 11-12, 2023

Men’s and Ladies’ Quarter Finals: July 11-12, 2023 Ladies’ Singles Semi Finals: July 13, 2023

Ladies’ Singles Semi Finals: July 13, 2023 Men’s Singles Semi Finals: July 14, 2023

Men’s Singles Semi Finals: July 14, 2023 Ladies’ Singles Final: July 15, 2023

Ladies’ Singles Final: July 15, 2023 Men’s Singles Final: July 16, 2023

Can I get a ticket for more than one day of Wimbledon?

Through the Public Ballot, it is only possible to secure one pair of tickets per household. That doesn’t mean you can only get two tickets for one day, though. If you wish to watch more than one day of Wimbledon from SW19, you can utilise the other methods of acquiring a ticket such as The Queue, hospitality, debentures or picking up tickets through StubHub.

What is The Queue?

The Queue is exactly what it says on the tin. It’s a queue to pick up either a Grounds Pass or Show Court tickets on the day of Wimbledon you wish to visit. You’ll have no doubt seen the snaking queues on the television coverage of Wimbledon, and that’s essentially what you will be standing in should you wish to access tickets through this method.

When will Wimbledon 2024 tickets be on sale?

The Public Ballot for The Championships 2024 will open in September 2023 here. The ballot ends towards the end of the year with tickets then available to purchase for successful applicants around February time.

You can also register your interest in hospitality now with Keith Prowse. Resale tickets and The Queue options are also available closer to the tournament itself.

What are the Wimbledon Show Courts?

The Show Courts at Wimbledon are Centre Court, No.1 Court and No.2 Court. These cannot be accessed without a specific ticket for those courts. Visitors with Ground Passes are eligible to watch any other court aside from the three stated with their ticket.

What is the capacity of Wimbledon?

The grounds at Wimbledon can hold approximately 42,000 spectators each day. Each court has a different capacity, with Centre Court holding the most at 14,979.

No.1 Court has a capacity of 12,345, with No.2 Court having 2,192 seated and 770 standing.

How do I get to Wimbledon?

The best method of getting to The Championships is via train and the London Underground. The nearest tube stations are Southfields on the District Line and Wimbledon on the District and Main Line.

From Southfields it’s a five minute walk to Wimbledon Park for The Queue, with the Grounds a 15-20 minute walk. From Wimbledon, it’s approximately a 30 minute walk to the Grounds.

There is also a tram that runs every five minutes from East Croyden to Wimbledon station.