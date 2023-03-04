Why Achraf Hakimi is available for PSG's Champions League clash with Bayern despite formal rape charge

The Paris Saint-Germain full-back is eligible to feature against Bayern Munich on Wednesday despite being formally charged with rape.

Achraf Hakimi was charged on Friday following allegations of sexual assault made on February 26.

The Morocco international was left out of PSG's squad to face Nantes on Saturday evening, after it was reported the club would continue to select the Morocco international for their upcoming fixtures.

However, Le Parisen report that this absence will have no bearing on Hakimi's selection for Wednesday's Champions League clash against Bayern.

With PSG a goal down from the first leg and aiming to avoid successive last-16 exits from the competition, it is arguably the club's most important game of the season.

Despite being under judicial supervision, Hakimi is eligible to play as, while he is forbidden from making contact with the victim, he is authorized to leave French territory.

As a result, the Moroccan could still be selected by Christophe Galtier for the trip to Germany.

Wednesday's squad is yet to be revealed as Galtier currently focuses on Saturday's clash at home to Nantes, where PSG could pull 11 points clear at the Ligue 1 summit with a win.