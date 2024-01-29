When is the Carabao Cup final 2024? Date, kick-off time, TV channel & how to watch

Everything you need to know about the Carabao Cup final, including when it is, kick-off time and where to watch.

The 2023/24 Carabao Cup final has it's two participants with Liverpool and Chelsea scheduled to lock horns in a replay of the 2022 final.

Liverpool defeated the Blues on penalties in the previous final between the two sides and Chelsea would be eyeing up revenge against a formidable opposition.

Liverpool won two tightly contested ties against Fulham to earn the ticket to Wembley while Mauricio Pochettino's battalion turned around Middlesborough's first-leg lead in sublime fashion, scoring six goals past them at Stamford Bridge.

So when exactly is the final and where can you watch it? GOAL has the date, kick-off time, TV channel and where to stream it live.

When is the 2024 Carabao Cup final?

What: 2023-24 Carabao Cup final When: January 31, 2024 TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) / ESPN+ (US) Kick-off time: 8:15 pm GMT / 3:15 pm ET / 12:15 pm PT

The 2023/24 Carabao Cup final is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, with the match scheduled to kick off at 8:15 pm GMT / 3:15 pm ET / 12:15 pm PT.

Where to watch the 2024 Carabao Cup final on TV & stream live

The clash will be available to watch on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK.

In the US, viewers can watch the Carabao Cup final on ESPN+.

Getty

Which teams are in the 2024 Carabao Cup final?

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will lock horns with Pochettino's Chelsea in an intriguing encounter in the 2023/24 Carabao Cup final.

The Reds defeated Fulham in the two-legged semi-final winning the first match at Anfield 2-1 and the reverse fixture ending in a 1-1 stalemate helping Liverpool proceed on aggregate. With Klopp bidding adieu to a scintillating managerial career at Anfield, the German manager will want to mark the end of his tenure with a glittering prize.



Getty



Chelsea, on the other hand, turned around a 1-0 deficit in the first leg against Middlesbrough as the Blues thumped their opposition 6-1 in the second leg to earn a spot in the final of the showpiece event.

Liverpool are the most decorated side in the competition with nine titles to their name and will look to bolster their trophy cabinet with another one while Chelsea will be vying for their sixth Carabao Cup trophy.



Where is the 2024 Carabao Cup final played?

Wembley Stadium in London will once again host the iconic event as the two sides prepare to go head-to-head for the ultimate prize. The 90,000-seater stadium has been responsible for hosting the Carabao Cup finals since 2008 without any hiccups as both the English powerhouses look to add another iconic chapter to their rivalry.