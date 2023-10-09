What is PGMOL in football? English referee body & role explained

GOAL tells you all you need to know about PGMOL, the English referees' body and its role.

In the world of football, there are numerous organisations and bodies working diligently behind the scenes to ensure the smooth running of the beautiful game. One such organisation that plays a crucial role in English football is PGMOL, which stands for Professional Game Match Officials Limited.

PGMOL's role is pivotal in maintaining the integrity and fairness of the sport. In this article, GOAL will delve into what PGMOL is and explore its vital role within the world of football officiating.

What is PGMOL?

PGMOL, or the Professional Game Match Officials Limited, is the body responsible for overseeing match officials, including referees and their assistants, in English professional football. It was established in 2001 to ensure consistency, quality, and high standards in match officiating throughout English football leagues. Formerly known as the Professional Game Match Officials Board (PGMOB), the body is currently headed by Howard Webb.

PGMOL's jurisdiction covers the Premier League, English Football League (EFL), and Football Association (FA) competitions. This organisation plays a crucial role in appointing, training, and developing match officials to uphold the rules and spirit of the game.

What is the Role of PGMOL?

The primary role of PGMOL is to manage and support match officials at all levels of English football. This includes selecting and appointing referees and their assistants for matches, monitoring their performance, and providing ongoing training and development programs. PGMOL aims to ensure that match officials are well-prepared and capable of making accurate decisions during games.

They interfere and issue public statements following controversial refereeing decisions as well. For example, in the 2023-24 Premier League season, PGMOL had acknowledged that the Video Assistant Referee in Tottenham Hotspur's 2-1 win over Liverpool made a "significant error" in not overturning a decision that awarded Luis Diaz as offside after scoring in the first half of the match. Following that statement, the referees' body also released the full audio from the VAR hub relating to the Luis Diaz goal that was incorrectly disallowed. They change the refereeing process when they feel it is required.

What is the Select Group of Referees in PGMOL?

Within the PGMOL ranks, the most prestigious title is that of a Select Group referee. Currently, there are over 100 match officials in the Select Group, who are full-time professionals dedicated to officiating top-tier football matches. These officials are further divided into distinct categories:

Select Group 1 Referees, Select Group 1 Assistant Referees, Select Group 2 Referees, Select Group 2 Assistant Referees and Women's Select Group Officials.

As of the 2023-24 season, there are 17 Women's Super League referees, 22 Women's Super League assistant referees, 22 Women's Championship referees, and 36 Women's Championship assistant referees.

PGMOL also plays a vital role in promoting diversity and inclusion among match officials, striving for equal opportunities for all aspiring referees. Ultimately, PGMOL's mission is to maintain the highest standards of officiating in English football, contributing to fair and competitive matches.

In the complex world of football, PGMOL stands as a key player, ensuring that matches are officiated fairly and professionally. With its responsibility for overseeing match officials and its commitment to training and development, PGMOL plays a crucial role in upholding the integrity of the game and maintaining the trust of football fans across England.

