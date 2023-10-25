WATCH: Xavi Simons, that is ridiculous! PSG loanee scores Champions League screamer for RB Leipzig against Crvena zvezda

Paris Saint-Germain loanee Xavi Simons scored a stunning goal for RB Leipzig in their Champions League win over Crvena zvezda.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old, who is on a season-long loan from PSG, scored his third goal of the season for the Bundesliga outfit, curling an effort into the top corner on Wednesday night. Leipzig ended up winning the game 3-1 after David Raum, Simons and Dani Olmo cancelled out Marko Stamenic's second-half effort.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Simons made his professional debut for PSG back in the 2020/21 season but never broke into the first-team regularly at the French side. He signed for PSV in June 2022 and excelled for the Dutch outfit, scoring 22 goals in 48 matches. The Ligue 1 team then triggered a buy-back clause this summer, but he still ended up joining Leipzig on loan. If he can continue to have success there, he may eventually become a big player for PSG.

WHAT NEXT? Leipzig next take on Koln in the Bundesliga on Saturday.