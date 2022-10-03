WATCH: The official trailer for The Phenomenon: The Rise, Fall & Redemption of Ronaldo documentary is here

- Documentary looks at career of Ronaldo Nazario
- Features interviews of former teammates
- More details will be available soon
WHAT HAPPENED? A documentary looking at the legendary Ronaldo Nazario is coming to DAZN in the near future and the first trailer for it is here. You can watch it below.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo, sometimes referred to as R9, is one of the greatest strikers of his generation. He played for a host of elite European clubs including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Inter and Milan but his career was hampered by injury. This documentary will explore behind the scenes of O Fenomeno's career.