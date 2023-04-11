WATCH: Man City's Rodri scores splendid left-footed goal from outside the box against Bayern Munich in Champions League

Manchester City broke the deadlock against Bayern Munich in the Champions League in some style with a brilliant effort from Rodri.

Rodri curls home a beauty

Midfielder's first Champions League goal

Gives Man City early advantage

WHAT HAPPENED: Rodri lit up Europe's top competition on Tuesday with an eye-catching strike to give Manchester City the early advantage in their quarter-final tie with Bayern Munich. The Spain international let fly from range and beat Yann Sommer in the Bayern goal just before the half-hour mark.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The strike is the midfielder's first goal in the Champions League and you suspect he won't score many better in his career. More importantly, it also gave City an early advantage in the tie between the two teams.

WHAT NEXT? Bayern and Manchester City meet again next Wednesday at the Allianz Arena for the second leg. The winners will go through to face either Real Madrid or Chelsea in the semi-finals.