WATCH: Lionel Messi consoles DJ Khaled's crying son before inspiring Inter Miami to Leagues Cup win over Atlanta United

Lionel Messi consoled DJ Khaled's crying son before Inter Miami played Atlanta United in the Leagues Cup.

DJ Khaled's son accompanied Messi

Overwhelmed by the crowd

Messi consoled him

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi walked onto the DRV PNK Stadium pitch with hip-hop megastar DJ Khaled's son, Asahd, as the seven-year-old served as one of Miami's mascots. The child was overwhelmed by the noise of the crowd and began to cry, with Messi making sure to comfort him before kick-off.

WHAT THEY SAID: DJ Khaled, who attended the game alongside legendary American rapper Sean 'Puff Daddy' Combs, wrote on Instagram: "I’m so proud of my son @asahdkhaled bless 🆙 @leomessi !!!! WOW !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! LETS GO PLAY SOCCER ⚽️ THANK YOU @davidbeckham love forever!"



THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi went on to inspire Inter Miami to a thumping 4-0 win, scoring once and laying on two superb assists as he continued his fairy tale start to life in the United States.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami!

WHAT NEXT? Inter Miami are on a break until next month and will next be in action on August 21 against Charlotte in an MLS clash.