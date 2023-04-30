WATCH: Jurgen Klopp hilariously pulls his hamstring running to confront fourth official after Liverpool's stoppage-time winner in crazy game against Tottenham

Jurgen Klopp hilariously pulled his hamstring amid the chaos after Diogo Jota's dramatic late winner as Liverpool beat Tottenham 4-3.

Richarlison levels for Spurs in injury time

But Jota cancels out immediately after

Klopp gets injured amid frenzied celebrations

WHAT HAPPENED? In perhaps the most chaotic ending to a Premier League game so far this season, Richarlison came off the bench for Tottenham to head in what looked certain to be a point-rescuing goal, levelling the game at 3-3 with mere minutes to play. Just 99 seconds later, however, Jota burst through at the other end and restored Liverpool's lead, sending Anfield wild and sending his manager down the touchline, only for him to hilariously pick up an injury.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It appears as though the German was charging down the touchline to confront the fourth official, as if he had something he wanted to get off his mind beforehand. But in doing so, Klopp ended up clutching his hamstring and hobbling back to his seat, before eventually hobbling over to the Kop end for his trademark celebration.

Victory came under controversial circumstances, with Spurs fans irate that Jota was not sent off earlier in the game for a high foot that connected with Oliver Skipp's head. The incident was not reviewed by VAR, with many feeling they should've also had a penalty when Richarlison was grabbed in the box by Ibrahima Konate.

WHAT THEY SAID: Pressed on his injury after the game, Klopp told BBC Match of the Day: "I'm not sure if it's the hamstring it could be the adductor but I got punished. Little sins immediately. I turned around for the celebration because the fourth official got nothing wrong the whole time. I didn't say anything bad, I gave a look which is bad enough. The hamstring or whatever the muscle gave up in that moment. That's fair. Apart from that, all okay."

WHAT NEXT? A 4-3 victory means panic over for Liverpool despite Ryan Mason's side threatening the comeback, and ensures they leapfrog Spurs in the Premier League table for fifth place.