WATCH: ‘Celebrating Man Utd loss’ – Arsenal star Thomas Partey taunts Red Devils in two-horse Premier League title race

- Gunners clear at the top of the table
- United struggling away from home
- Ghana international embracing rivalry
WHAT HAPPENED? Erik ten Hag’s side slipped to fourth in the Premier League table, 22 points behind leaders Arsenal, following a 2-0 loss at St James’ Park on Sunday. Gunners midfielder Partey took great delight in seeing United come unstuck, with a playful dig aimed in the direction of Old Trafford as he enjoyed an evening meal out with Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aba tells her followers: “Arsenal fans, I am with your super-duper midfielder, Thomas Partey. Thomas, say hello to your fans.” Partey is initially reluctant to get involved, but then says – after taking a mouthful of food: “You’re welcome, join us in celebration of [Manchester] United’s loss.” Aba then feigns complete shock at the unprompted jibe.
WHAT NEXT? Partey has become an integral part of Mikel Arteta’s plans at Emirates Stadium this season, with Arsenal – who hold an eight-point lead at the top of the table – set to be back in Premier League action on Sunday when they take in a trip to Liverpool.