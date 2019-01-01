Vermaelen joins Vissel Kobe from Barcelona
Comments()
Getty
Thomas Vermaelen has called time on his five-year Barcelona spell by joining Vissel Kobe on a deal that runs until December 2021.
The 33-year-old, whose career has been severely hampered by injuries, links up with former Barca team-mates Andres Iniesta and Sergi Samper, ex-Blaugrana man David Villa and one-time Arsenal cohort Lukas Podolski.
Vermaelen joins the J-League side on a free transfer after his contract with the La Liga giants expired.
The Belgian made just 53 appearances in all competitions in four seasons at Barcelona, spending the 2016/17 campaign on loan at Serie A outfit Roma, playing just 12 games.
More to follow...