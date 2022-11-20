Will Valencia be fit to face the Netherlands? Ecuador captain gives injury update after World Cup heroics vs Qatar

Ecuador's Enner Valencia scored twice in the World Cup opener against Qatar but was then forced off with an injury, which he hopes isn't serious.

Ecuador beat Qatar 2-0

Valencia bags brace

Forced off late on

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ecuador captain has offered an injury update after he scored both goals in La Tri's 2-0 win over Qatar on Sunday. Valencia had to be replaced in the second half of the match after limping off in the 77th minute, but is hopeful of playing in Ecuador's second group match against the Netherlands on Friday.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The doctors will assess me, but I hope to play in the second game against Holland," he told reporters after the win.

The Ecuador captain also spoke of his delight at scoring against Qatar. "Ever since the draw took place I dreamt about this game. I dreamt about playing in this opening game and winning - so it really is a dream come true," he added. "These games are about moments. We were able to score two early goals and it allowed us to take control."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ecuador will be sweating on Valencia's fitness after his impressive display in the World Cup opener. The attacker was a little unfortunate not to score a hat-trick after seeing an early goal chalked off for offside.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? At 33 years and 16 days old, Valencia became the oldest player to score the opening goal at a single edition of the World Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR VALENCIA? The Fenerbahce striker does have some time to recover before Friday's clash with the Netherlands. Ecuador then complete their group campaign against Senegal on Tuesday, November 29.