How to follow USMNT at Copa America 2024: Fixtures, cities, venues and more

Everything you need to know to follow the USMNT at Copa America 2024

The USMNT will grace Copa America for only the fifth time this June and will be taking to the field on home soil for the second time in less than a decade in the competition.

Having expected to be hosted in Ecuador, the US has taken the reins and will look to go a step further than the semi-finals, where they were eliminated in 2016.

With the 2024 Copa America approaching fast, here are all the details you need to follow the USMNT at the competition.

USMNT Copa America 2024 Group Draw

The draw for the group was made in December 2023 and sees the USA one of the favorites to get out of the group. Gregg Berhalter's men were drawn from pot 1, avoiding the likes of Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico, with Uruguay the main contenders for the top spot.

Group C FIFA World Ranking United States 13 Uruguay 11 Panama 44 Bolivia 86

What is USMNT's first game in Copa America 2024?

The United States will kick off its Copa America campaign four days into the competition, facing the lowest-ranked team in the group, Bolivia. Panama follows, and Christian Pulisic and co. will be keen to get qualification wrapped up by the time they take on one of the tournament favorites, Uruguay.

Before the Copa America gets underway, the USMNT have two friendlies scheduled. They will face Colombia on June 8 at Commanders Field in Landover before taking on 2021 runners-up Brazil in Orlando on June 12.

USMNT Copa America 2024 Fixtures

2024 Copa America USMNT fixtures in the Group Stage are as follows:

Opponent Date Time Bolivia Sunday, June 23 5:00 pm (CDT) Panama Thursday, June 27 6:00 pm (EDT) Uruguay Monday, July 1 8:00 pm (CDT)

What stadiums could the USMNT visit in Copa America 2024?

The US men's national team will play in three different states in the group phase, first hosting Bolivia at the AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

All of the 2024 Copa America USMNT venues are being borrowed from NFL franchises, with the side then moving on to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Here, they'll face Panama before a final trip to Kansas City, where they meet Uruguay at the Arrowhead Stadium, home of Super Bowl winners, the Chiefs.

Should the USA qualify from the group, they'll play in either Nevada or Arizona. Win the group, and it's a trip to Las Vegas and the Allegiant Stadium. Finish runner-up, and it's over to Glendale and the State Farm Stadium, both of which will be played on July 6.

How to get Copa America 2024 tickets to see USMNT

Tickets for the Copa America 2024 and the US men's national team are now available. Group Stage games for the host nation typically range from $60 up to $1,000 for the more exclusive sections.

Tickets can be purchased through the Copa America official website, with SeatGeek and Ticketmaster both official sellers. Both operate as both a primary and secondary ticket seller, also enabling fans to purchase tickets on resale.

Alongside the two, Viagogo and StubHub are also 100% secure resale platforms to secure your tickets for the 2024 Copa America.

Flights to see USMNT at 2024 Copa America

