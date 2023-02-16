'Unacceptable!' - Arsenal and FA investigations launched after fans throw objects at Kevin De Bruyne

Arsenal have launched an investigation after Kevin De Bruyne was pelted by objects from the crowd during Manchester City’s 3-1 win at the Emirates.

De Bruyne starred in Manchester City's win

Cups and other objects were thrown

Arsenal have vowed to take action

WHAT HAPPENED? De Bruyne had to avoid several missiles that came from the stands as he made his way around the pitch after being substituted during the second half of the top-of-the-table Premier League clash. The playmaker, who scored and picked up an assist during City’s 3-1 victory, made light of the incident after the game by posting a joke about it on Instagram. But both Arsenal and the Football Association (FA) are now looking into what happened.

WHAT THEY SAID: A statement released by the north London club promised to take strong action against anyone identified as throwing anything at the 31-year-old.

"We are studying CCTV and if we are able to identify the culprits they will be subject to strict sanctions," the statement said. "This is unacceptable and will not be tolerated."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The FA, meanwhile, are also looking into the incident and could hit Arsenal with a financial punishment due to the action of the club’s supporters.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Instagram/kevindebruyne

Instagram/kevindebruyne

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Mikel Arteta's side will look to get back to winning ways when they travel to Aston Villa on Saturday in the Premier League.