Too expensive! Arsenal price USMNT star Folarin Balogun out of Inter transfer

Inter have reportedly ended talks regarding a summer transfer for Folarin Balogun, with Arsenal’s asking price too high for the Serie A giants.

Striker wanted by clubs across Europe

Gunners looking for big money

Nerazzurri turn their attention elsewhere

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States international, who has pledged allegiance to the country of his birth after previously turning out for England at U21 level, has become one of the most sought-after talents in European football. Balogun’s stock has soared since netting 21 goals while on loan at Ligue 1 side Reims last season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal have been made aware that Balogun will not be taking in another loan for 2023-24, with the highly-rated frontman eager to put down roots somewhere that he can enjoy regular game time. Serie A giants Inter appeared to be leading the hunt for his signature, with various transfer packages considered, but they are now being priced out of the market.

AND WHAT'S MORE: That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who claims that the Nerazzurri cannot afford a player that is said to come with a £40-50m ($64m) asking price. Inter are now turning their attention to Gianluca Scamacca, with the Italy international having spent the 2022-23 campaign in England with West Ham.

WHAT NEXT? While Balogun will not be heading to San Siro, he has also been linked with Juventus and may yet end up following USMNT team-mate Christian Pulisic to Italy – with the former Chelsea winger having left London for AC Milan this summer. Fellow American Tim Weah has also headed to Serie A, at Juve, while Yunus Musah is being lined up for a move to Milan from La Liga side Valencia.