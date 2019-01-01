Tina Afrida to lead Singapore at AFF U15 girl's championship

Singapore Under-15 Women’s National Team Head Coach Tina Afrida Nasmi will lead her team to Chonburi, for the ASEAN Football Federation U15 Girls’ Championship 2019.

Singapore has been drawn alongside hosts , Cambodia, Laos and Malaysia and will kick off their campaign against Cambodia.

Tina said: “Most of the players were called up to the UEFA-FAS Under-15 Girls’ Tournament in March, where we had a good run of results. The girls have gotten used to playing with one another and gelled well together, on and off the pitch. I hope that they will show this teamwork during the tournament and play as one team.”

One of the youngest players on the team, 12-year-old Irsalina Irwan, said: “Coach Tina and the older players on the team have helped me a lot and gave me advice on how I should play.”

The defender, who was named Most Valuable Player in the UEFA-FAS Under-15 Girls’ Tournament, added: “This is my first time travelling with the team and I am looking forward to the experience. I hope to be able to help my team get the results we want if I am chosen to play.”